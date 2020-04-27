German NOC seeking for restrictions on sport to be eased

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) says the time is right to resume certain organised sporting activities in the country.

After consulting with Germany's 16 State Sport Associations (LSB) - who voted unanimously to support loosening restrictions on sporting activities currently in place - the DOSB is to discuss the next steps with Government figures.

DOSB President Alfons Hörmann says sport can make "a valuable contribution to getting Germany moving".

Germany has in excess of 158,000 confirmed coronavirus cases - more than all but five other nations - but a relatively low death rate compared to other countries in Europe.

There have been a little more than 6,000 COVID-19 deaths in Germany.

The country is moving to slowly end its lockdown, with certain shops now permitted to open, but people must wear facemasks on public transport.

Jörg Ammon, the deputy LSB spokesperson and President of the Bavarian State Sports Association, believes the current situation means restrictions on exercise should be relaxed.

"The path we have taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic is successful and should therefore be continued and carefully adapted to the changing framework conditions," Ammon said.

Germany has now lifted some lockdown measures ©Getty Images

"Protecting the health of the population must remain a priority.

"Exercising is particularly important for preventive health care.

"We discussed this in the conference and we all agreed with the DOSB that, under certain precautions, the starting signal can be given to return to club sport."

Under the DOSB proposals, the first phase of relaxing the current restrictions on sports clubs' activities would only apply to those that take place outdoors, but guidlines would have to be followed.

Some hygiene and distancing measures would remain, meaning changing rooms would stay shut.

It was also agreed that international athletes should be allowed to resume training - something certain states have already allowed, giving them special dispensation.

Further discussions and a vote will be held on May 4, when federal Sports Ministers meet.