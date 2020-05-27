United World Wrestling (UWW) partner, the Kuortane Olympic Training Center in Finland, has completed its expansion of its main training facility.

The upgrade includes more than 1000 square metres of additional space for the Finnish Wrestling Federation and its guests.

In future, the wrestling hall will allow it to become the main location for training camps or post major events.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is yet unknown when the first training camp or competition will be held at the new facility, located in the small municipality of Kuortane.

Kuortane is located in central Finland, more than 300 kilometres north of the capital of Helsinki.

Finland had three wrestlers represent the nation at the Rio 2016 Olympics ©Getty Images

There are hopes that one competition could be hosted by the end of the year with neighbouring countries if allowed.

Some proposed camps include weight categories focused on women and a selection of preparation tournaments.

Antti Pekkala, secretary general of the Finnish Wrestling Federation said: "I hope we can organise together the next training camp in the Kuortane Olympic Training Center before the end of 2020 after the pandemic.

"I am personally working hard for the organisation of the Under-23 World Championships planned this coming November in Tampere and to organise an international training camp in conjunction with the Championships.

"I look forward to welcoming the UWW family to Finland."

To date, the COVID-19 situation is improving in Finland with 1,279 cases of the virus still active from a total of 6,692, with 313 people dying.