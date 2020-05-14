Magomed Aliomarov, head coach of the Russian national women’s wrestling team, has died of coronavirus aged 67.

Russian Wrestling Federation President Mikhail Mamiashvili confirmed the cause of Aliomarov's death to Russian news agency TASS.

"Yes, it was coronavirus," he said.

"It is unbelievable.

"There were so many set tasks, so much energy.

"He managed to bring together all our young female wrestlers."

Aliomarov took up the position with the Russian women's team in February 2019, helping the squad achieve two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan.

The team then earned four gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the 2020 European Wrestling Championships in the Italian capital of Rome.

Olympic boxing champion Evgeny Tishchenko had to reject claims he had coronavirus ©Getty Images

Aliomarov also served as the head coach of the national wrestling team of Azerbaijan from 2011 to 2015 and held the post of the vice president of the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation.

Olympic boxing champion Evgeny Tishchenko also rejected claims that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have no idea who is reporting that my test was positive," the Russian said.

"My test for coronavirus was collected on April 30 and it was negative.

"Therefore, the reports are not true."

Tishchenko took Olympic gold in the under-91 kilogram division at Rio 2016, having also earned a world title in 2015 and European titles in 2015 and 2017.