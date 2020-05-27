The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has continued its anti-doping work online during the coronavirus pandemic.

A series of webinars are to be held to provide education to athletes, coaches and their support teams.

All aspects of the anti-doping process will be covered, with the first webinar already exclusively taking place for members of the Sambo Union of Asia.

Forty-four people took part with information about the second webinar due to be announced shortly.

"At the webinar we focused on current recommendations related to the worldwide pandemic crisis and the possible return on the sambo mats," said Kamila Vokoun Hajkova, a FIAS project manager.

The first online anti-doping session was held for the Sambo Union of Asia ©FIAS

"Key elements to stay fit physically and mentally, the implementation of new medical rules such as needle policy or mandatory pre-event examination and many others.

"We also shared with the attendees the tips for online educational courses which are also accessible from our website."

FIAS said that education was a key "prevention strategy" against doping in the martial art.

"Therefore, the FIAS created an online learning experience in order to continue its education efforts during the COVID-19 crisis," the governing body said.

"This webinar series aims at giving athletes, coaches and their support personnel an overview of all aspects of doping prevention."