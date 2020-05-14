FIBA launch #FIrstBAsket digital campaign to unite basketball during pandemic

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has launched a digital campaign titled "FIrstBAsket" with the aim of uniting the basketball community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body said it hopes the campaign can provide a positive message before the day basketball competition resumes, with the season on hold since mid-March.

The campaign will feature a series of videos, photos and interviews with basketball and 3x3 basketball players, coaches and officials.

"Over the past months the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our daily lives and has caused major disruptions in international sport, including basketball," said Andreas Zagklis, FIBA secretary general.

"As the world slowly starts taking steps in restoring various activities, the basketball family is eagerly awaiting the return of our game.

"In these challenging times, the #FIrstBAsket digital campaign promotes our passion and love of the game, inviting everyone to share their perfect #FIrstBAsket upon return to action."

Fans are being encouraged to participate in the campaign, and have been asked questions about what their first basket will be on their return to playing.

What basketball player they are looking forward to seeing score their first basket when competition resumes is another question.

The campaign will be shared across FIBA's social media channels.

The governing body has also called on national federations, leagues, clubs, players and officials to contribute by posting and sharing.