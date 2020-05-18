Gong aiming for Olympic shot put gold despite postponement of Tokyo 2020

Gong Lijiao of China maintains she is still aiming for Olympic gold in shot put despite the postponement of Tokyo 2020 until 2021.

The 31-year-old world champion was set to compete at her fourth Olympics this summer, but the Games were rescheduled to July 23 to August 8 in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the Chinese national athletics team's social media platforms, Gong revealed she is still aiming for Olympic gold next year.

"The postponement for one year affected me to some degree because I’m over 30 now," she said.

"But the influence is not that big.

"I have this Olympic dream in my heart, so I will hold fast to it whenever the Games is held.

"We have adjusted the training plan accordingly.

"We were supposed to be in quite intensive training for now but we have changed the plan to a lighter one, just intending to keep the physical conditions."

"It’s my dream to be an Olympic champion, so I will always be prepared."

Gong Lijiao of China had her bronze medal from the London 2012 Olympic Games upgraded to silver ©Getty Images

Gong has silver and bronze medals from previous Olympics, but was not awarded either of these at the time of competition.

She finished fifth at Beijing 2008 but was upgraded to third place 11 years later.

Belarusian athletes Natallia Mikhnevich and Nadzeya Ostapchuk, who finished second and third, were both found guilty of doping offences.

The same happened at London 2012, where Gong originally claimed bronze.

Gold medallist Yevgeniya Kolodko of Russia had her result disqualified in 2016.

Gong was due to go into Tokyo 2020 in top form, having clinched the world title in Doha and triumphed at the Diamond League Final for the third successive time in 2019.

Rival and double Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams is also happy with the postponement, according to coach Scott Goodman.

He said the New Zealand athlete would have more time to prepare after giving birth to her second child last year.