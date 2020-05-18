The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has announced a new partnership with two Chinese social media platforms – Weibo and Douyin.

It comes after the governing body linked-up with the Yahao Sport, Synca and Dentsu agencies.

Yahao Sports, a media production company based in Shanghai, provides host broadcasting for major sporting events as well as tailored digital content for sports organisations and events.

Synca and Dentsu are both Japanese companies that signed a deal with the IFSC in 2019, and will be responsible for promoting sport climbing to an Asian audience.

IFSC President Marco Scolaris spoke of his delight at the new deal.

"China is without any doubt one of our leading countries in the world," he said.

"This agreement will finally provide an unprecedented exposure for our athletes, events and stories to the largest audience on the planet.

"We are so excited for our future climbs in China."

The partnership aims to make sport climbing popular in China ©Getty Images

Yahao Sports will be in charge of IFSC's social media, giving extensive coverage to Chinese fans, while extending the audience of sport climbing globally.

IFSC marketing and communications director Anne Fuynel said she is happy that the sport can grow in another part of the world.

"We are enthusiastic about the idea of launching this ambitious project which will allow us to promote our sport across China," she said.

"Sport climbing is booming and conveys positive values widely adopted and relayed by the new generation.

"Climbing meets unprecedented enthusiasm among young people, active consumers of social networks, and we are happy to be able to share with them a unique experience.

"We thank IFSC partners for their outstanding support in launching, by our side, this innovative project."

Weibo, a micro-blogging platform similar to Twitter and Facebook, has almost 500 million monthly users.

Douyin, a video-sharing app launched in 2016, is a copy of what is known elsewhere as Tik-Tok.

The date of launch today, May 18, coincides with the first Climbing Day celebrated in China.