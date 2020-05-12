Major League Baseball (MLB) is reportedly planning for a July start to its coronavirus-impacted season, while the National Basketball Association (NBA) has suggested a decision on its season could potentially be made as late as June.

The MLB season had initially been scheduled to begin in March, but the season has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

International matches were also cancelled due to the crisis.

According to ESPN, MLB owners have agreed to a plan to potentially allow the season to start in July, with half of the originally planned 162 matches per team making up the new regular season.

Under the plan, players would need to return to training by the middle of June before matches behind closed doors could begin the following months.

The proposal would also require the approval of the MLB Players Association, including regarding the impact on players' pay due to the shortened season.

The NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

The NBA also ground to a halt due the crisis, with the season suspended on March 11.

The suspension followed Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus.

Several other players have contracted the virus, including two-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant.

This has pushed back both the NBA playoffs and the NBA Finals, which were scheduled to take place in April and June respectively.

According to ESPN, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly suggested to players during a conference call that the league could make a decision on when to resume as late as June.

The NBA is reportedly considering whether to use one or two venues to help complete the season, due to restrictions on travel and requirements to stay at home in several states.

It is claimed the NBA is hopeful to maintain the planned playoff series, which would see teams compete in best-of-seven contests.

The United States has been the nation most impacted by coronavirus, with more than 81,000 deaths having been reported in the country.

Teams are were allowed to open their practice facilities from May 1 in cities where local Governments have reduced lockdown measures.