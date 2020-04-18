Arizona Governor backs plan to begin MLB season with all games in the state

The Governor of Arizona has come out in support of proposals to begin the Major League Baseball (MLB) season with all 30 teams playing in the state.

It has been theorised that the quickest way to safely start the season would be to have all teams living in quarantine conditions and playing in a handful of venues close to one another, keeping travel and interactions with those outside of this baseball bubble to a minimum.

The season is on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was due to begin last month.

Half of the league’s teams usually spend spring training in the greater Phoenix area, with it boasting 10 baseball stadiums built for that purpose.

The 48,000-seater Chase Field, home to the Arizona Diamondbacks and boasting a retractable roof, is also in Phoenix.

Phoenix Municipal Stadium, used by college team the Arizona State Sun Devils, is another option.

Executing this plan would require Government support, but Governor Doug Ducey has made it clear that he is in favour, safety permitting.

"Arizona, at the right time, is very open-minded to hosting whatever Major League Baseball would like from the state,” Ducey said.

Chase Field would likely be at the heart of the proposals to start the season in Arizona ©Getty Images

"At the time that it would be appropriate for public health, if Arizona were in a position to re-open, we have the facilities that are here.

"We have the hotel space that is here.

"We all want to make certain that the metrics and the data are proper before we're able to go forward, but I think two words that would allow the country and the state of Arizona to know that things were headed back to normal would be - 'Play ball!’”

Florida has been suggested as another possible venue, as it also contains several stadiums used during spring training, while the MLB Players’ Association (MLBPA) has discussed the plans with MLB.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark told USA Today that "the amount of testing available and a vaccine" were the two most important factors.

Testing on players, he added, "can’t be at the expense of public testing."

Meanwhile, Mike Trout, thrice winner of the American League Most Valuable Player award and widely viewed the best active baseball player, told NBC he felt the proposal contains "lots of red flags".

Among his concerns was what would happen if his pregnant wife went into labour.

"Obviously we would have to agree on it as players," Trout explained.

"I think the mentality is that we want to get back as soon as we can.

"But it has to be realistic.

"It can't be sitting in our hotel rooms, and just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything.

"I think that's pretty crazy."

Only one baseball league, the Taiwan-based Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), has begun its 2020 regular season.

The CPBL did so last weekend, without fans in stadiums, but is operating in a country with fewer than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases.

There are more than 700,000 reported cases in the United States, resulting in at least 37,000 deaths.

In Arizona, a little more than 4,500 cases have been reported, along with 169 deaths.