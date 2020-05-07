Asian football stars inspire fans to keep fit with campaign during COVID-19 pandemic

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the continent's top players have launched a new campaign to keep fans fit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stay Active initiative will emphasise the importance of physical and mental well-being during a period where many countries continue to have social restrictions.

Three faces that appeared in the AFC's Break the Chain campaign will also headline Stay Active.

These are Iran and Persepolis player Alireza Beiranvand, India and Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh and 2018 AFC Women's Player of the Year Wang Shuang of China.

Beiranvand emphasised the need to establish a routine during the lockdown and asked people to make the most of the situation.

He said: "We know that these are challenging times so now, more than ever, we need to look after our physical and mental well-being.

"I know many of us are struggling because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to lose our routine.

"For us as footballers, our fitness means everything, but for everyone at home, keeping fit can help you cope and adapt better to this new normal.

#StayActive is the new team motto for AFC & Asian stars, as they share their fitness routines to keep fit at home.

📺Our first episode features🧤🇮🇷 Ali Reza Beiranvand & 🇮🇳 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu!

📧Send in your fitness routines, and stand a chance to be featured 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hty2CQyo4o — AFC (@theafcdotcom) May 6, 2020

"Start small, create a simple plan, set goals, and monitor your progress.

"We can all live better and more productive lives if we stay active.

"My challenge to everyone is to emerge from this pandemic, stronger, fitter, more focused and resilient than before."

Wang has been swapping the gym for her living room under the current situation and further urged the public to do their part to help stop the spread, while also continuing to remain active.

She said: "We all have a responsibility to do our part to stop this virus by staying at home as much as possible but that is no excuse to remain sedentary.

"With some improvisation and motivation, we can reduce our stress levels, which can help us better manage our emotions, particularly how we respond to our loved ones during this difficult period.

"It is also equally important that we manage our diets and are getting the right nutrients in our body.

"In this time of uncertainty, our health and well being are one of the few things that we can control, so whatever your situation, I urge everyone to stay active and eat healthy."

Others set to become part of the campaign include Iraq and Persepolis midfielder Bashar Resan and Malaysian forward Safee Sali.

There are more than 606,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Asia, resulting in the deaths of over 20,800 people.