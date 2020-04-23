Qatar and Saudi Arabia go head-to-head in 2030 Asian Games bid race

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have lodged bids to host the 2030 Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced.

The OCA said Qatar's capital Doha and Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, had submitted candidacies prior to yesterday's deadline.

The bid documents from the National Olympic Committees of each country were accompanied by letters of support from the city and respective Governments.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia's head-to-head contest to host the Games comes with the Middle Eastern neighbours locked in a diplomatic crisis, while the countries have been accused of "sports washing" to improve their image.

Saudi Arabia led a blockade of Qatar in 2017, with the country accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

The country was joined by others including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Doha hosted the 2006 Asian Games, an event which was seen to have encouraged them to bid for other global events.

This included the FIFA World Cup which Qatar will host in 2022 after being controversially awarded the tournament in 2010.

This was despite the bid process being the subject of allegations of bribery and corruption.

Similar allegations also surrounded the World Athletics Championships, which the country hosted last year.

Opponents have claimed Qatar has used major sporting events to improve its image, amid a poor human rights record and criticism of migrants' rights at World Cup construction sites.

Similar accusations have been levelled at Saudi Arabia, with the country showing increasing intent to secure major sporting events.

Saudi Arabia has been criticised for their human rights record, the treatment of women, beheadings, involvement in the war in Yemen and the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country's Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The country has begun hosting major sporting events including the Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr heavyweight boxing contest last year, while Saudi Arabia is also bidding against India to host the 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.

Saudi Arabia say hosting sporting events is part of its "Saudi Vision 2030", which is claimed to be their long-term blueprint for the future of the country.

Saudi Arabia has never hosted an OCA multi-sport event.

Doha hosted the World Athletics Championships last year ©Getty Images

"The OCA is delighted to receive two strong bids for our Asian Games in 2030," said Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, OCA President.

"It shows the trust and confidence in the Olympic Movement in Asia and further enhances our reputation of hosting world-class sporting events on a major scale.

"With these two bids for the 2030 Asian Games we now have stability and continuity in our sports movement for the next decade.

"This will allow our National Olympic Committees, our administrators and, above all, our athletes to make solid plans for the future in the short term, medium term and long term.

"It puts us in an envious position in terms of our sports calendar and highlights again that Asia is a major partner in the global Olympic Movement."

The Philippines, India and Uzbekistan had all previously announced their intention to submit bids for the 2030 Asian Games.

No bids were submitted by the countries by yesterday's deadline, however.

The host city will be announced at the OCA General Assembly on November 29, which will be held alongside the Asian Beach Games in Sanya in China.

Hangzhou will host the 2022 Asian Games, with the Chinese city followed by Aichi-Nagoya in Japan in 2026.