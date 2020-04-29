Former South Korean star Park joins AFC Break The Chain campaign

South Korean star Park Ji-Sung has joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Break The Chain campaign.

The former national team captain and Manchester United midfielder, who won 19 major trophies in his career, is the latest footballer to promote the public awareness campaign.

Break The Chain promotes guidelines put in place by the World Health Organization for the coronavirus pandemic, particularly staying at home.

"We are playing on the same team against a common opponent and need to work together to succeed," Park said.

"Around the world, the lives and economies of countries have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

"So, it is crucial that we listen to the advice of the World Health Organization and medical experts to stop the spread of this pandemic.

"I'm sure many of you are worried.

"But continue to stay positive and calm because the unsung heroes - doctors, nurses and frontliners - are risking their lives every day to save others, and to keep us and our loved ones safe.

"Be part of this #BreakTheChain team and together we will fight for a better and brighter future."

Park was joined in the latest Break The Chain video by Bahrain's goalkeeper Sayed Mohamed Jaafar and Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan.





Bhuyan helped Bangladesh qualify to the knockout stage of the 2018 Asian Games for the first time after scoring the winning goal against Qatar.

"Please join us on our mission to break the chain," he said.

"COVID-19 is spreading all around the world so we must do this together.

"The steps set by the World Health Organization are simple, wash your hands, maintain social distancing and if necessary, stay at home.

"We are stronger than we think so let's unite and do our part."

The first parts of the campaign featured some of Asian football's top players, including 2018 AFC Women's Player of the Year, Wang Shuang from China, and Qatar's Almoez Ali.

Bluewings players Terry Antonis and Doneil Henry also featured, along with South Korea and Chelsea star Ji So-yun.

AFC competitions have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in recent months.

This has included the postponement of AFC Champions League, AFC Cup and World Cup qualification matches.

Domestic leagues in the region have largely been halted due to the coronavirus.

