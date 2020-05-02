Subimal Goswami, captain of India’s 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning football team, has died at the age of 82.

Goswami had suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday (April 30), following a prolonged battle with illness.

Popularly known as Chuni, he was a member of the Indian football team at the Rome 1960 Olympic Games, where India played Hungary, France and Peru in the group stage.

Goswami captained India to gold at the Asian Games two years later in Indonesia, with his two goals in the semi-final helping the country earn a 3-2 win over South Vietnam.

India secured a 2-1 win against South Korea in the final to win gold for the second time at the Games, having also won the first title in 1951.

India have not won the men’s football gold at the Games since.

Goswami led India to their best finish at the Asian Cup in 1964, where the team finished as runners-up to Israel.

The Asian Football Confederation paid tribute to Goswami, describing him as a "true legend of Indian football".

RIP Chuni Goswami 🙏🏼



The 1962 Asian Games 🥇 gold-medalist Captain of the 🇮🇳 @IndianFootball team, Chuni Goswami passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 82 today.



We extend our condolences to his family and fans 🙏🏼 #RIP #ChuniGoswami #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/2yjAkDTZ9p — AFC (@theafcdotcom) April 30, 2020

"On behalf of the whole Asian football family, please accept my heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the passing of Chuni Goswami," AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said.

"His legacy and contributions to Indian football will always be cherished and remembered and we mourn the loss of a great icon of the game."

In addition to his international career, Goswami won 31 trophies and scored more than 200 goals for his club team Mohun Bagan during a 12-year period.

Goswami remained at the club during his career despite interest from abroad, with the Indian star reportedly turning down a trial from English side Tottenham Hotspur.

He has also been credited for his role in nurturing Indian football’s brightest talent at the Tata Academy.

Following his football career, Goswami began a first-class cricket career and played for Bengal for 10 years.

He appeared in two finals of the Ranji Trophy, the domestic first-class championship in India, with the team losing to Mumbai on both occasions.

Goswami scored 96 and 84 runs in the 1969 final, with future India captain Ajit Wadekar ultimately scoring 133 to help Mumbai to the title.

He captained Bengal in the 1972 final, but was unable to prevent Mumbai winning a 14th consecutive title.