European football's governing body UEFA and entertainment giant Disney have teamed-up to promote activity for young children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through their joint new programme, "Play at Home with Playmakers", the organisations are aiming to keep youngsters healthy during a period where many nations still face heavy restrictions on outside activity.

The campaign features characters from Disney and Pixar's film, Incredibles 2, detailing exercises similar to that of superheroes.

One example is learning to stretch and jump with the flexible "Elastigirl", with challenges becoming increasingly more difficult throughout.

Footballers are supporting the programme including Manchester United and Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matić and Celtic and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

It follows on from UEFA's first grassroots programme for young girls called Playmakers, which uses Disney's storytelling to inspire regular exercise and start a love for football.

🧒 🏠 Now, children can be ‘Incredibly’ active at home with #UEFAplaymakers!



⚽ 📖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 is an extension of our programme for 5-8 year old girls, using @Disney storytelling to inspire exercise and kickstart a love of football! pic.twitter.com/m0tZOeilo5 — UEFA (@UEFA) May 5, 2020

Six chapters will be available to download on UEFA's website with different characters posing different strengths.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA's chief of women's football, said she is delighted to expand the play at home series during the pandemic.

"During these unprecedented times we want to ensure that we can help provide great ways to keep young children entertained and motivated with play and football," she said.

"We are hoping that families across Europe will enjoy using their imaginations through Disney's magical storytelling, allowing everyone to escape a little bit into another world, all while staying safe at home."

The other characters in the series will be Mr Incredible, his children Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack, and his superhero friend, Frozone.

Each begins with the character's personality and asks the children to recreate their powers using household objects and their imagination, as well as introducing them to basic football skills with an emphasis on enjoyment.

Gordon, who has been capped for his country 54 times, said he has been taking part in the activities with his nine and six-year-old daughters.

Craig Gordon with his daughters before they exercise ©UEFA

"My girls absolutely love football now, and that's thanks to getting creative with the way we play," he said.

"They enjoy diving around like superheroes so we're having a lot of fun using the activities from UEFA Playmakers - especially since it's something we can easily do at home.

"Having Disney behind the storytelling is brilliant and something my girls are really excited about.

"As they're familiar with the characters and stories, it makes it a lot easier to introduce a sport like football that they may never have thought about playing before.

"It's a really effective way of keeping them active while staying safe at home."