Al-Khelaifi fails with bid to have three prosecutors recused in Swiss case

A request from Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi to have three prosecutors recused from a case against him in Switzerland has been rejected.

Lawyers for the beIN chairman and UEFA Executive Committee member argued he had not been given enough time to address all points that he wanted to when he was questioned in December.

Prosecutors had "total disinterest" in detailing a full account of the Qatari official's defence, according to Al-Khelaifi's lawyer, who also claimed he was only notified he would be charged three days after the questioning had taken place.

But in a rare victory for Swiss prosecutors, a panel of three federal judges dismissed the request and ordered Al-Khelaifi to pay CHF2,000 (£1,700/€1,900) in costs.

The PSG President, right, is charged with inciting former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke, left, to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement ©Getty Images

It comes after the Federal Court rejected a prosecution case against him and told the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to review its indictment.

Al-Khelaifi is charged with inciting former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

He denies wrongdoing.

A complaint against Al-Khelaifi and Valcke concerning allegations of bribery in connection with the award of media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups had earlier been dropped after FIFA reached an "unspecified amicable agreement" with the Qatari official.

The OAG has come under fire for its handling of the case and Attorney General Michael Lauber, who led the Swiss investigation into FIFA, was recently sanctioned for disloyalty, lying and breaching his office’s code of conduct.