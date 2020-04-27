UEFA has released €236.5 million (£206.2 million/$256.1 million) to support its member associations as they deal with the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from UEFA's HatTrick fund, an assistance programme usually used for the development of the sport and to help members cover costs.

However, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said the "unprecedented challenge" posed by coronavirus meant UEFA members should be able to use this funding as they desire.

The UEFA Executive Committee approved lifting restrictions on how HatTrick money can be used, meaning each of the governing body's 55 members can now receive a €4.3 million (£3.7 million/$4.7 million) handout.

"Our sport is facing an unprecedented challenge brought about by the COVID-19 crisis," Čeferin said.

"UEFA wants to help its members to respond in ways that are appropriate to their specific circumstances.

"As a result, we have agreed that up to €4.3m per association, paid for the remainder of this season and next, as well as part of the investment funding, can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.

"I believe this is a responsible decision to help as much as we can; and I am proud of the unity that football is showing throughout this crisis."

With UEFA members ranging greatly in size, €4.3 million (£3.7 million/$4.7 million) will go a lot further for some organisations than others.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought almost all European football to a halt, but club in Germany have started to train again ©Getty Images

FIFA, football's global governing body, has already vowed to give member associations an advance payment of $500,000 (£404,000/€462,000) to help ease financial concerns brought on by the pandemic.

With matches and tournaments postponed or cancelled - plus spectators unlikely to be allowed when football first returns, robbing clubs and national associations of ticket revenue - the sport faces huge financial challenges.

All UEFA competitions are currently suspended, while the men's European Championship has been postponed until 2021 and the women's equivalent has also been pushed back a year, meaning it is now due to be held in 2022.

Almost all domestic leagues across Europe are on hold, with the top divisions in The Netherlands and Belgium both ending their seasons early, but UEFA wants its members to make every effort to complete seasons.

Players are being allowed to train again in Germany, but must adhere to strict guidelines probitting many common training exercises and can only use changing rooms in very small groups.

Germany has reported a little more than 6,000 COVID-19 deaths - considerably fewer than countries such as England, France, Italy and Spain - so what it does may not be replicable elsewhere on the continent.

"Without doubt, football will be at the heart of life returning to normal," Čeferin added.

"When that time comes, football must be ready to answer that call."