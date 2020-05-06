US Sailing has announced eight athletes who will represent the United States in the sport at the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year.

In the women's laser radial, Paige Railey, who won the World Championship in 2005 at the age of 18, will compete in her third Games.

Railey has consistently been the best American sailor in her discipline for more than a decade, and also has a world silver and three bronze medals to her name.

Charlie Buckingham will return in the men's laser after finishing just outside the top 10 at Rio 2016, but the 31-year-old could be a medal prospect after winning bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in the Peruvian capital of Lima.

At the most recent Laser World Championship, he finished 18th overall with two podium finishes in total.

Farrah Hall, who will be just short of her 40th birthday at the Games, returns to the team after finishing 20th at London 2012 in the women's RS:X windsurfing category.

Charlie Buckingham finished 11th in Rio and will hope to make it among the medals in Tokyo ©Getty Images

In the men's equivalent, Pedro Pascual could only finish 28th at Rio 2016, but the 24-year-old has looked in better form after picking up a silver medal at the Pan American Games.

In the mixed Nacra 17 class, young pair Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis, 23 and 21-years-old respectively, will head into their first Games off the back of winning one of two American gold medals in Lima.

Women's 49erFX silver medallists in Lima, Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea, will make their Olympic debuts and also won a bronze medal at this year's World Championship, adding to their bronze in 2014.

Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson were also successful at the US Olympic Trials in the men's 49er class, but the US have yet to win the nation quota for Tokyo 2020.

Trials are still ongoing for the men's and women's 470 and finn classes, which will lead to another five athletes being nominated.