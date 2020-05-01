Australian sailor and veteran official Iain Murray has been appointed as the independent regatta director for the 2021 America's Cup in Auckland.

The 2021 event, among the most prestigious on the global sailing calendar, will be the third consecutive edition where Murray has served as regatta director.

Murray, who raced in four Americas Cups during his sailing career, succeeds John Craig, who stepped down from the position late last year.

"It is very gratifying for us to have secured the services of such a respected official as Iain as he brings a wealth of experience and integrity to the role of regatta director with a proven track record over the past two America’s Cup cycles," Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said.

"Particularly in his Colour 7 days, Iain was my hero, I don't think we ever beat him."

Auckland is due to host the 2021 America's Cup in March ©Getty Images

COR 36 technical director Matteo Plazzi also welcomed the appointment of Murray, who represented Australia at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

"I have known Iain for many years and I have witnessed his deep knowledge, competence and understanding of yachting and racing," said Plazzi.

"The experience as regatta director that he has developed in two foiling America’s Cup cycles and the fairness he demonstrated during those years will be a prominent asset of paramount importance for conducting the racing with this unprecedented class of yachts."

The 2021 America's Cup is due to run from March 6 to 21.