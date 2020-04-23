World Sailing has released materials on sustainability for clubs, to teach young people about the environment in relation to the sport.

Launched to coincide with Earth Day, the Sustainability Education Programme resources are free to use and are broken down into six topics to be released over the next six weeks.

It is part of World Sailing's Agenda 2030 which focuses on a commitment to global sustainability, and was developed with around-the-world yachting competition, The Ocean Race, and in partnership with World Sailing Trust and 11th Hour Racing.

Although originally released in English, further versions will be available in other languages in the coming weeks including Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

The first topics to be released cover the events and boats of World Sailing and how they operate.

Resources and climate change will be available on April 29 while navigating wildlife and biodiversity will be available on May 6.

They will be followed by the topics of reducing waste, oil and fuel, and finally boat cleaning and maintenance, to be released on May 27.

The Ocean Race inspired the materials after their own programme from the 2017-2018 edition of the race.

Three age groups will be split for the six topics, allowing different materials and education in the booklet, trainer's guide and worksheets.

Dan Reading, the head of sustainability at World Sailing, said: "With many sailors unable to take to the water due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing the future generation of participants with these resources will enable them to gain a deeper understanding around topics close to many sailors' hearts.

"Those home schooling can benefit from tailored, fun and interactive lessons and I am thrilled we could make this accessible to as many people as possible and would like to thank 11th Hour Racing for their support."