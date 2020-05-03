Batra claims tenure as FIH President has been extended through to June 2021

Narinder Batra has claimed his tenure as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has been extended until at least June 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

In comments reported by the Press Trust of India, Batra said the FIH Congress in New Delhi later this year, where elections are due to be held, had been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Batra, who became an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member last year, claimed the Congress, which had been set to take place from October 28 to November 1, had been pushed back to June 2021.

The FIH has not announced any postponement of the Congress publicly and the event is still listed on the 2020 calendar on its website.

insidethegames understands some National Federations have not been informed of any delay to the Congress and the elections.

The Indian Olympic Association head is up for re-election as FIH President later this year ©Getty Images

While it appears likely that the Congress will not be held as planned this year, given ongoing international concern over coronavirus, Batra's public statements are bound to be met with frustration by other members of the worldwide governing body.

Batra, who also heads the Indian Olympic Association, was elected FIH President in November 2016.

The 63-year-old, who was expected to stand for re-election at the 2020 Congress, has faced criticism during his first four-year term amid concern that he has not been dedicating enough time to the worldwide governing body.

He has also helped oversee the launch of the FIH Hockey Pro League, a home and away competition which has effectively replaced the Champions Trophy and Hockey World League tournaments.

insidethegames has contacted the FIH for comment.