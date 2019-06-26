The membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) swelled to beyond 100 after 10 officials were comfortably elected to the body at the Session here today.

An emotional Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) President Spyros Capralos became the first Greek member of the IOC since 2015 as the electorate grew to 105.

He is joined by Costa Rica's Laura Chinchilla, French-Ivorian banker Tidjane Thiam, Algeria's Mustapha Berraf, India's Narinder Batra, South Korean Kee Heung Lee, Indonesia's Erick Thohir, Ntsama Assembe Celestine Odette Epse Engoulou from Cameroon, Matlohang Moiloa-Ramoqopo from Lesotho and Filomena Maria Spencer Africano Fortes from Cape Verde.

Capralos, warned by the IOC Ethics Commission following his link to black market ticket sales for the 2012 Olympic Games in London, received the most votes of any of the new members.

The former water polo player, who represented Greece at the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games in Moscow and Los Angeles respectively, claimed 60 votes with four against.

Capralos' election came after Athens was confirmed as the host city for the 2021 IOC Session.

Indian Olympic Association and International Hockey Federation head Narinder Batra was elected with 58 votes and four against.

Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa President Mustapha Berraf claimed 56 votes, while seven voted down his membership.

A total of 57 members voted in favour of electing Kee Heung Lee, President of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, with 57 votes.

The membership of the three officials is linked to their roles with their respective organisations, meaning they will relinquish their place on the IOC if they were replaced.

Capralos was one of seven officials granted individual member status by the Session.

Former Costa Rica President Chinchilla received 55 votes with six against, while Thohir, President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee and former owner of Serie A football club Inter Milan, earned 55 votes with eight against.

Thiam, chief executive of Swiss multinational investment bank Credit Suisse, claimed 59 votes, while five were not in favour of him becoming a member.

Engoulou, President of the Cameroon National Badminton Federation and vice-president of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee, was elected by a 51-12 majority and Lesotho National Olympic Committee Moiloa-Ramoqopo claimed 52 votes with 13 against.

Fortes, head of the Cape Verdean Olympic Committee, enjoyed a 56-8 majority.

More follows