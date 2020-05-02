Brazilian Para cyclist Soelito Gohr has been disqualified from the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima after testing positive for a banned substance.

A sample provided by Gohr, a competitor in the C5 classification, during the Games was found to have contained the anabolic agent SARM LGD-4033 metabolite.

The 46-year-old is facing a lengthy ban following confirmation of the anti-doping rule violation.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will now refer the case to the International Cycling Union, which governs the Para discipline of the sport.

The Brazilian Para cyclist is facing a ban from the sport ©Getty Images

Gohr did not win a medal at the Games in the Peruvian capital, where Brazil finished top of the overall standings.

"As a result of his violation, the athlete’s individual results obtained at the 2019 Parapan American Games are subject to disqualification, with all resulting consequences including, forfeiture of any medals, points or prizes," the IPC said.

"Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample.

"An anti-doping rule violation occurs whenever a prohibited substance {or its metabolites or markers} is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault."