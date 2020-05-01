China’s national speed skating head coach Wang Meng has stepped down from her position after less than one-year in the role, as the country aims to achieve home success at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Wang, a four-time Olympic short track speed skating gold medallist, was appointed to her role last May.

It followed the merger of China’s short track and speed skating squads, with Wang succeeding former short track coach Li Yan.

According to the China Daily, Wang’s departure follows a reshuffle of the management team with the national governing body reportedly disappointed with results during her time in charge.

China’s short track team secured 10 gold medals during the recently concluded World Cup season, although it was some way behind South Korea, who earned 24.

The results had, however, represented an improvement on previous World Cup seasons for the Chinese team.

The last time the team had secured more than 10 gold medals came in the 2014 to 2015 season, where they finished with 14.

Wang was not present for the start of a national team training camp in Chengde.

China are targeting home success at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The camp is also expected to serve as a selection process for China’s short track and speed skating teams for the upcoming season.

Around 100 athletes are due to participate in the two-month training camp.

This includes reigning Olympic men's 500m champion Wu Dajing and women's world champion Han Yutong.

China has proved reliant on short track speed skating for gold medals at the Winter Olympics.

A total of 10 of China’s 13 golds at the Winter Olympics have come in short track, which has accounted for 33 of the country’s 62 medals in total.

China has also won one gold medal in speed skating, figure skating and freestyle skiing.

South Korea's Kim Sun-tae and Canada's Derrick Campbell are among foreign coaches appointed by China in the build-up to Beijing 2022, as the country seeks medal success.