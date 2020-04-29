The International Canoe Federation (ICF) Athlete Committee held a video conference with the governing body's President José Perurena to discuss concerns arising from the pandemic.

Athletes representing each discipline attended the call, including Britain's Tim Lodge and Australia's Amanda Reynolds from Para-canoe, Krisztina Fazekas of Hungary from sprint racing and South Africa's Hayley Nixon from ocean racing and marathon.

Australia's Jess Fox and Slovakia's Alexander Slafkovský were representing slalom, while Claire O’Hara was representative for the freestyle discipline.

Each of the athletes on the committee was given a chance to share their views and and those of the athletes they represent.

Concerns regarding athlete welfare was raised, with the training and competition environment changing for many due to the pandemic.

Perurena, who has recovered from coronavirus himself, made it clear that athlete welfare was at the forefront of the ICF decision making process, but the governing body had to be realistic about what it could and could not do at the moment.

"For me one of the most important measures is that it must be safe for our athletes to compete, and they must have the same opportunities to prepare," said Perurena.

"We are working on a calendar that we hope will make it possible for all our athletes to compete against each other on an even footing."

Athlete Committee chair Lodge was pleased at the outcome of the video conference meeting.

"I am really pleased with the recent way in which our feelings have been heard by the President and I will do all I can as chair to ensure that this continues through the difficult time that we are all faced with," he said.

"We also want to let the athlete community know that we are here to help with anything that we can."

Fox, a ten-times world champion, spoke of the struggles of being an athlete during the pandemic as part of the ICF podcast, "How Sport Stars Cope in Covid-19 Lockdown."

"Australia has said its borders will remain closed until September, possibly December, so I’m getting mentally ready not to compete this year, not to travel this year, and to try and make the most of the situation at home, and to put into perspective that this is bigger than us," she said.

"I’m trying to work on other areas, but at the same time not to lose too much fitness and strength and conditioning and skills.

"It is quite challenging to not know when we’ll next be able to paddle on the whitewater, because there is nothing we can substitute that with."