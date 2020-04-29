Baseball Canada have cancelled 11 National Championships in August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A range of tournaments were due to be held in August, including the Men's National Championship from August 27 to 30 in Sydney and the Women's Invitational Championship from August 20 to 23 in Stonewall.

Both have now been cancelled, as have the men's and women's under-21 events in Gatineau and Sherbrooke respectively.

The Under-13 National Atlantic Championship, from September 17 to 20 in Saint John's, has also been called off.

"After extensive discussions and careful consideration among our Executive Committee and Board of Directors, we arrived at the decision to cancel all of our 2020 National Championships," said Baseball Canada President Jason Dickson.

"Although this decision will be disappointing to many across the Canadian baseball community, we felt it was the best decision to make given that the health and welfare of our members is paramount in these uncertain times."

There have been more than 50,000 cases of coronavirus in Canada, with just under 3,000 people dying.

Worldwide, there have been more than 3.1 million cases, resulting in around 218,000 deaths.

A number of international baseball events have had to be suspended, including this year's Under-18 Women's Softball World Cup, the Women's Baseball World Cup and the Under-15 Baseball World Cup.

Next year's Men's Softball World Cup has also been pushed back to 2022.