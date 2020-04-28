Indian boxer and Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh has been airlifted to a hospital in New Delhi for treatment for liver cancer.

Singh, who won gold in the bantamweight category at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok in Thailand, was flown in by SpiceJet's air ambulance service from Imphal in Eastern India.

Chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, and President of the Boxing Federation of India Ajay Singh, said he was happy to see the boxing legend receive the help he needed.

“I am to happy share that #DingkoSingh, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. @SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero, we wish him a speedy recovery.” @AjaySingh_SG @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/ub5uy8XaGT — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 25, 2020

He said: "I am happy to share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

"SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Dingko Singh, who is 41, arrived in the capital with his wife and was sent to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in an ambulance straight from the airport, according to India Today.

The Boxing Federation of India said they will continue to monitor his situation.