American boxer Davis to wait for Olympics before turning pro

American boxer Keyshawn Davis has revealed he will wait until the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before turning professional.

The men's world lightweight silver medallist is set to wait to compete at Tokyo 2020, which has been moved to July 23 to August 8 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I felt it was a better decision for me," he said, as reported by NBC Sports.

"I get a chance to develop myself even more, gaining a bigger platform going into the Olympics.

"I’ll be just that bit bigger of a fighter."

The 21-year-old is yet to book a place at the Games after the qualifying event in Buenos Aires was suspended, again due to the pandemic.

American boxer Keyshawn Davis lost to Cuba's two-time world champion Andy Cruz in both the 2019 World Boxing Championship and Pan American Games finals ©Getty Images

Davis will be considered a favourite to succeed when competition resumes.

His silver medal at last year's World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg matched the best Olympic or world finish for an American boxer since 2007.

Davis also claimed a silver medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in the light welterweight category.

He lost to Cuba's two-time world champion Andy Cruz in both finals.

Andre Ward was the last boxer from the US to earn an Olympic title, triumphing in the light heavyweight division at Athens 2004.

Boxing at Tokyo 2020 will be organised by the International Olympic Committee after the International Boxing Association were stripped of its recognition last year.