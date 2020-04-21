World Boxing Organization cease activity until at least mid -June as sport mourns Williamson

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has suspended all activity until at least June 15 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Its annual convention scheduled for October is also in doubt due to the crisis, according to WBO President Francisco Valcarcel when speaking to ESPN.

As things stand, all fights, releases of rankings and administrative actions will be frozen, with Valcarcel doubting any big boxing events can be hosted until the end of 2020.

This is partly due to restrictions on social gatherings, which are likely to be the final enforcement to be lifted after the pandemic.

Valcarcel said: "I think the fans are an essential part of boxing.

"Even if boxing is a TV event, the fights that are of most interest to the public, I don't think we'll be able to see them this year, at least not until we can have fans.

"For us to have fans, we need a vaccine - it's a complicated thing.

"They say they might be able to fight in August or September, but I have my doubts.

"We must sacrifice money or time waiting on a vaccine.

"Promoters are going to have to give up money if they want to do it before that."

All rankings will stay the same from the last WBO update on March 18, while the organisation is assessing the fate of the annual convention, scheduled for October 26 to 30 in San Juan in Puerto Rico.

He served in the U.S. Navy, won 250 bouts in the ring, raised five daughters, and was a month shy of getting his bachelors degree from the @UToledo at the age of 94. Carmen Williamson died from COVID-19 and his family couldn't be at his side in his final moments of life. pic.twitter.com/D67oru6kfh — Justin Feldkamp (@JustinFeldkamp) April 15, 2020

Boxing has been mourning the first black referee and judge at an Olympic Games, Carmen Williamson, who has died aged 94 due to complications surrounding coronavirus.

Williamson was an official at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles and was known for developing boxers in underdeveloped nations such as Sierra Leone.

As a boxer in the 1940s and 50s, he had a record as a featherweight of 250-14 and served in the United States Army for 40 years.

His daughter Celia said he was weeks away from receiving a college degree from the University of Toledo, the city he had stayed in for most of his life.

"All the fights he won in and outside the ring, it took a pandemic to take him down," Celia said.

"Regardless of what circumstance he was dealt, my dad was able to turn that hand into something successful.

"All of his achievements were because he saw a goal for himself and he went after it."