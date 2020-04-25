Airbnb, the newest member of The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsorship scheme, has launched a new online platform for its Olympian Experiences initiative.

The scheme was launched last November as part of the worldwide sponsorship agreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the 11-year-old internet-based room rental service, which is set to last until 2028.

The Airbnb Experiences platform had already offered tens of thousands of special experiences for its customers visiting cities all over the world.

Airbnb has now taken the platform online, with travel currently restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing Olympians to lead activities such as workouts or mentoring sessions virtually.

Among athletes offering an online experience are two London 2012 Olympic champions, swimming gold medallist Breeja Larson of the United States and sailor Xu Lijia of China.

Larson is offering goal-setting advice, while Xu is hosting personalised home-based workouts.

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic bobsled silver medallist Lauren Gibbs is also offering a "day in the life of an Olympic bobsledder" experience.

"Human connection is at the core of what we do," head of Airbnb Experiences Catherine Powell said.

"With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online."

Airbnb has reportedly suspended all of its marketing activities because of the pandemic.

According to Reuters, the United States-based accommodation firm has made the move in an effort to save $800 million (£624 million/€716 million).

The company has also offered free or subsidised housing for healthcare workers dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Airbnb, which aims to help 100,000 healthcare professionals, relief workers, and first responders around the world through the initiative, is allegedly asking its hosts - those who provide their homes on the platform - to donate their properties without reimbursement, however.

The IOC deal with Airbnb provoked controversy in France, which is hosting the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

French hoteliers warned they would suspend participation in the organisation of the Games in Paris in protest.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been a prominent critic of the US company and Paris 2024 organisers have made clear their opposition to Airbnb becoming part of the TOP scheme.