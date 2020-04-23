Britain's trampoline team has smashed its fundraising target for their Create Donate campaign, which aimed to give support to National Health Service (NHS) workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An original target of £1,000 ($1,235/€1,145) was set when the campaign launched on Friday (April 17), which has been surpassed in less than a week.

All of the funds raised will go to NHS Charities Together with the total currently more than £1,400 ($1,700/€1,600).

Originally started by senior British trampoline gymnasts Bryony Page, Kat Driscoll, Laura Gallagher and Izzy Songhurst, the campaign asks people to replicate gymnastics poses in creative and inventive ways from their homes.

Some of these entries have included people swinging from bars and tumbling without having to physically perform the acts.

One of the highlights so far was an NHS midwife whose photo showed her in a Superwoman cape on a bike with a baby in her arms.

The idea of the campaign was inspired by the 100 laps walk completed by 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has so far been backed by more than 1.3 million people as he campaigns to raise money for the NHS.

His total is more than £28.2 million ($34.8 million/€32.3 million) to date.

Olympic silver medallist Page said: "It helped bring our team, trampoline family and wider community together and helped raise money for the NHS during this crucial time.

"We were inspired by Captain Tom Moore to help support key workers and wanted to do something that could create a positive impact during isolation.

"We chose to set the #CreateDonate campaign as we thought it would be a fun challenge and we have loved seeing everyone get creative and the incredible images people have posted."

Two-time Olympian and current British champion Driscoll added: "I have been completely blown away by the way the trampoline and now wider community have come together to support such a great cause.

"In a time where we can't all do the things we love we wanted to do something to bring more positivity and community back."

To date, there have been more than 133,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, resulting in the deaths of over 18,100 people.

Donations to their cause can be made here.