American Olympic athletes are joining the initiative "Rally With Champions" to stream motivational messages after the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed to next year due to COVID-19.

The delay to the Games has allowed athletes more time to speak about what makes them "elite".

Rally With Champions aims to give Olympic and Paralympic athletes a platform to share their motivational stories, while helping them raise money to support their training and living expenses in the current situation.

Double Winter Olympic moguls medallist Shannon Bahrke Happe said she is glad to be one of the many voices to share their tales.

"One of my biggest motivations for starting this is to help support my fellow athletes who, like many Americans, are facing these great challenges right now," she said.

"It's a way for America to show support for them and be motivated, all at the same time."

Rally With Champions has been streaming online since April 9 with the initial series running 10 to 30-minute programmes every Tuesday and Thursday until May 12.

A new project I'm super stoked to work on, Rally with Champions, supports our Olympians in another year of training because of the delay of the Olympics.



All episodes are free to watch live and on-demand, with every workshop free to take part in.

However, it is suggested to make a donation with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to participating athletes.

Happe will moderate each show, which will feature two or three athletes training for Tokyo 2020.

"These Olympians will share their best practices, lessons learned, how they are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, as well as inspiring stories that can propel us all forward as we work our way back to a world that makes sense again," she said.

"It truly does take a village, and this is a way our village of Olympic athletes can help through Rally With Champions."

This past week has seen a mental health awareness seminar featuring Kaleigh Gilchrist, a water polo player, and softball player Amanda Chidester.

From today until next Tuesday (April 28), there will be three shows on mental toughness, a day in the life, and from failure to success, looking at the day-to-day of an athlete and how they bounce back from disappointing results.