Tennis star Fognini would have skipped Tokyo 2020 this year and considers not returning to Asia

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has said he would not have competed at Tokyo 2020 had it been held this year, while claiming it is unlikely he will return to play in Asia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world number 11 said that his concern lies with the safety of his wife and children as he does not want to pass on a disease to them.

In an interview with Corriere Della Sera, the firebrand, who is known for being unpredictable on court, said he would consider ruling out playing in Asia.

"Well, right now I find it hard to imagine the recovery," he said.

"I'm honest, I'm sorry because they are big tournaments and give so many points, but I don't know if I will return to Asia anymore.

"Already at the Tokyo Olympics this year I would not have gone - my biggest fear is not taking the virus, but passing it on.

"I'm no longer alone, I am a dad and a husband."

Tokyo 2020 has been moved to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic has said that he is unsure if he will continue to play tennis if he is forced to take a vaccination, as he opposed to them.

United States player Tennys Sandgren has also been called "irresponsible" for saying he will no longer play in China again after the outbreak.

To date, there are more than 2.49 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, after the virus originated in Chinese city Wuhan.

It has resulted in the deaths of more than 170,000 people.