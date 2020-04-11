South African former Masters champion Trevor Immelman has been named captain of the International team for next year's Presidents Cup.

The 40-year-old will lead the International squad when they attempt to end the United States' recent dominance of the event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte in North Carolina from September 30 to October 3.

The US have won the last eight editions of the biennial team matchplay competition, with their most recent triumph coming when a side captained by Tiger Woods beat the Internationals 10-8 in Melbourne in December.

"I think it will add a slightly different dynamic being the youngest captain in Presidents Cup history, but that trend really started in Melbourne, with Tiger [Woods] and Ernie [Els], who were still competing in their own right," Immelman, who won the Masters in 2008, said.

A new spirit was ignited in Melbourne as Captain Els turned the page on #IntlTeam history...



Now it's time for our next Captain to lead the team into Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/69e6QySHcw — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) April 7, 2020

"I imagine our team will eventually be comprised of a combination of guys that I have played a lot with over the years and youngsters that I've followed and studied due to my broadcasting career.

"One thing that I know for sure is that our team will come together as one unit, have a blast and give it our absolute best."

Immelman becomes the third South African to captain the International team at the Presidents Cup, following in the footsteps of Ernie Els and Gary Player.

The American captain for the 2021 competition has not yet been announced.