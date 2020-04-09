Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington have written a joint letter asking people to come together in the fight against coronavirus.

The 2020 edition of the golf competition is scheduled to take place in Haven in Wisconsin in the United States from September 25 to 27, with the captains joining forces to ask people to stay at home.

Stricker is due to lead the Americans on home soil while Irishman Harrington will take charge of Europe as they look to defend the trophy.

"Every two years Europe and the United States of America come together," the letter says.

"We are united by the shared values of sportsmanship and our desire to defeat a formidable opponent.

"In doing so, we witness some incredible displays of determination, passion and spirit.

"When Europe takes on the United States in The Ryder Cup it is always fiercely contested but it is just golf, it is not a matter of life and death.

"Fighting coronavirus is."

Europe have won The Ryder Cup in 11 of the last 20 attempts, with the US winning eight times and a draw between the teams taking place in 1989.

Harrington has represented Europe on six occasions at the biennial competition, having last played in 2010.

Stricker competed as a player in three consecutive Ryder Cups from 2008 to 2012.

Adding in their open letter, the pair said: "Defeating coronavirus won't happen in three days, it won't happen because of the efforts of only 12 men, it needs all of us to play our part.

"So while Europe and America once again come together, we also stand as one with all of our friends around the world during this unprecedented global crisis.

"As Ryder Cup captains, we proudly represent all the players, caddies, staff and partners of the European Tour and PGA of America and we speak on behalf of every single one of them when we say that our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected.

"We also speak for them when we say that we are all moved by the incredible determination, passion and spirit we are witnessing from our health professionals, key workers and everyone else on the front line in this battle.

"For them, we urge everyone to please stay safe, stay healthy and stay home and stay united."

To date, there are more than 1.52 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has resulted in the death of over 89,000 people.

Elsewhere, former Masters champion Trevor Immelman has been named captain of the International team for the 2021 Presidents Cup.

The South African golfer, who defeated Tiger Woods in 2008 to win the Masters, is the third player from his country to lead the team after Ernie Els and Gary Player.

At 40-years-old, he has also become the youngest captain in the history of the competition which features 12 golfers from the United States and the other 12 from around the world.

Immelman said: "I think it will add a slightly different dynamic being the youngest captain in Presidents Cup history, but that trend really started in Melbourne, with Tiger and Ernie, who were still competing in their own right.

"I imagine our team will eventually be comprised of a combination of guys that I have played a lot with over the years and youngsters that I've followed and studied due to my broadcasting career."

Woods was the last captain of the US team in 2019, but the next edition's captain has yet to be announced.