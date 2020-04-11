Swiss Sliding appoints Schadegg as new head of sports

Swiss Sliding has named Peter Schadegg as its new head of sports and managing director.

He will take up the role on May 1, succeeding Stefan Riniker in the process,

In a statement, Swiss Sliding said: "The board of directors of Swiss Sliding is convinced that with Peter Schadegg they have employed a very versatile, experienced and resilient personality who is used to working with people in a respectful and goal-oriented manner."

Schadegg had been a councillor in the canton of Glarus for many years.

Switzerland did not win a sliding medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

The team of Rico Peter, Thomas Amrhein, Simon Friedli and Michael Kuonen came closest, finishing fourth in the four-man bobsleigh event.

In Olympic bobsleigh history, only Germany have won more medals than the Swiss, but Switzerland have only won one Olympic gold medal in bobsleigh in the past 25 years.

That came from the two-man team of Beat Friedli and Alex Baumann at Sochi 2014.

Switzerland won their only Olympic gold medal in the skeleton at Turin 2006 thanks to the efforts of Maya Pedersen-Bieri in the women's event.

Marina Gilardoni won the only Swiss medal, a silver in the women's skeleton, at this year's International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Championships, with the country winning no medals at the International Luge Federation World Championships.