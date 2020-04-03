German bobsleigh pilot Richard Oelsner, a five-time junior world champion in the two-man event, has added push athlete Paul Krenz to his team.

Krenz previously belonged to the team of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic four-man bobsleigh silver medallist Nico Walther.

Together with Walther, Krenz won four-man bronze medals at this year’s World Championships and European Championships on home ice in Altenberg and Winterberg respectively, and two-man bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Whistler in Canada.

The 28-year-old celebrated his only victory to date in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Winterberg in December 2018, with that coming in the four-man, also with Walther.

Richard Oelsner, left, is a five-time junior world champion ©Getty Images

After the 2020 World Championships, Walther announced his retirement.

In addition to his five junior titles in two-man, Oelsner also won a world junior crown in four-man in Königssee in 2019.

In his three IBSF World Cup events during the 2019-2020 season, the 25-year-old finished fifth, third and fourth.

At the 2020 World Championships, Oelsner took fifth place in the two-man alongside Malte Schwenzfeier.