International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) President Ivo Ferriani has encouraged athletes to act as role models for those around them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing in a letter to athletes, IBSF members and the sliding family, Ferriani says the "world faces challenging times and so does each of us".

In recent weeks, the 60-year-old has been living in his native Italy – the second worst-affected country from coronavirus with more than 110,000 cases and 13,000 deaths reported – and stated he has experienced himself what the pandemic entails for a nation.

"The unknown and uncertainty create fears," Ferriani writes.

"Not to know how long it will last, threatens the life-planning.

"In these times, it is even more important to stay focused and have a common goal.

"You, being involved in sports, are all experts in setting goals and keeping motivation high.

"But there are a lot of people out there who are not elite athletes, who are not used to motivating themselves for a goal that is still far off, like, for example, the Olympic Games.

"Now it's our turn to show those people what sports taught all of us throughout these years: never give up, respect regulations in place and respect each other, be fair and show true sportsmanship by giving a helping hand."

Ivo Ferriani is from Italy, the second worst-affected country from coronavirus ©Getty Images

He added: "We all should be role models for our families and friends, neighbours and even the unknown persons who may need support.

"Let us convince them with our positive attitude and our way to see light at the end of the tunnel, even if the tunnel seems to be dark and long.

"Sport makes a difference in our life – now we make a difference in other people's lives.

"Together we will slide through the tunnel and carry the light with us."

Last week, the IBSF announced the postponement of its Congress until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to take place in Chinese city Shanghai, the Congress had already been moved to Antwerp in Belgium as a result of the crisis.

It was due to be held on June 30, but has now been pushed back until September 27.

There will be an IBSF Executive Committee meeting on September 25 and a Pre-Congress on September 26.

Latest figures show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally is now more than 903,000, with over 45,000 deaths.