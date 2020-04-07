The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear appeals from four Russian athletes against two-year bans issued by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation on April 23, as well as the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) backing of increased sanctions.

Alexander Zubkov was among four Russian athletes to have launched appeals to CAS last February, along with Alexander Kasjanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin.

The four athletes were handed two-year bans by the IBSF after being implicated in the Sochi 2014 doping scandal.

The two-year ban forced Zubkov to step down as Russian Bobsleigh Federation (RBF) President.

Zubkov piloted Russia to both two-man and four-man gold medals at Russia's home Winter Olympics in Sochi, while the remaining trio competed together in the country's second four-man team, coming fourth.

The teams were later disqualified for doping offences, with Russia stripped of both the two-man and four-man gold medals.

The four athletes are seeking to overturn two-year sanctions issued by the IBSF.

A separate appeal has been lodged by WADA, who are seeking for the bans to be increased.

CAS confirmed the appeals will be heard on April 23.

The hearings will be held in accordance with emergency guidelines issued by the International Council of Arbitration for Sport last month, which came in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the guidelines, CAS will not conduct any in-person hearings before May 1 at the earliest.

"Depending on the circumstances of each individual case, the arbitrators and parties are encouraged to conduct hearings by video-conference or to cancel them (final award on the basis of the written submissions)," CAS said.

"If such measures are not possible or appropriate, the hearings will be postponed until May 2020 or later.

"Depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak, the ban on holding in-person hearings may be extended."

Juan Ángel Napout is one of two officials appealing life bans from FIFA

CAS will also hold hearings involving former FIFA officials Juan Ángel Napout and Ricardo Terra Teixeira, which are due to take place on May 13 and June 3.

Napout and Teixeira are appealing life bans issued by FIFA.

Jailed former FIFA vice-president Napout was banned for life for his role in the widespread corruption scandal.

The Paraguayan former South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President, who was sentenced to nine months in prison, was found guilty of bribery by FIFA.

FIFA also fined Napout CHF1 million (£830,000/$1 million/€950,000).

It followed an investigation which FIFA said "referred to bribery schemes during the period from 2012 to 2015 in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions".

Teixeira, a former FIFA Executive Committee member, was handed a life ban for bribery in November.

FIFA said the Adjudicatory Chamber of its Ethics Committee had found the former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President guilty of ethics breaches.

Teixeira was sanctioned for his involvement in bribery schemes relating to awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CBF, CONMEBOL and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) competitions.

FIFA, which had also fined the controversial Brazilian CHF1 million (£830,000/$1 million/€950,000), said the schemes were carried out between 2006 and 2012.

A new court indictment, issued yesterday, has made further allegations against FIFA executives involved in the voting process for the Russian and Qatari bids to host World Cups in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

Teixeira is alleged to have been "offered and received bribe payments" in exchange for voting for Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022.