Russian Sports Minister urges those involved in doping case to "turn a new page" by throwing out sanctions

Russia's four-year doping ban should be thrown out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to prevent further damage to the Olympic Movement amid the coronavirus crisis, the country's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has claimed.

Matytsin said the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the CAS judges should "turn a new page" by overturning the range of sanctions imposed on Russia as punishment for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data.

Russia is appealing the four-year package of punishments, which includes a ban on the nation's flag at the Olympic Games, at the CAS.

Hearings in the case have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are not set to start until July at the earliest.

Matytsin, a well-connected official in the Olympic world owing to his position as President of the International University Sports Federation, urged those involved in the proceedings to consider the impact of a ruling against Russia during the pandemic.

WADA imposed a range of sanctions on Russia as punishment for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data ©Getty Images

"The leaders of the IOC, WADA and the judges who will decide the ruling should understand that now we’re living in completely different conditions and this crisis which has been created, including the crisis in relationships, should probably come to an end, turn a new page and understand that the main thing right now is to be together," Matytsin said.

“When you see that everyone is isolated and everyone is at home, the consciousness changes, the mentality changes and people understand that now there are priorities and there are issues which go on the backburner.

"The priority is the future of the Olympic movement, it’s the consolidation of the whole international sporting community."

Russia has also been barred from bidding for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is set to be stripped of any World Championships it has been awarded as part of the sanctions, imposed by WADA in December.

Athletes who can prove they were not implicated in the doping scandal or the subsequent cover-up will be cleared to compete as neutrals at major events.

The sanctions will not come into effect until the CAS has rendered its final decision.