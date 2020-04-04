The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has extended its suspension of testing until at least the start of May in response to Government measures introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RUSADA deputy director general Margarita Pakhnotskaya told Russia's official state news agency TASS that testing would be halted until April 30.

President Vladimir Putin has told all Russians working in non-essential sectors to stay home until that date because of the outbreak of COVID-19, which has infected more than 4,700 people in the country, according to Government figures.

Testing in Russia had been suspended since March 27 but that date has now been pushed back following Putin's updated order.

RUSADA director general Margarita Pakhnotskaya said the suspension of testing would last until at least April 30 ©Getty Images

"In line with the recent statement of the Russian President we have no reasons for the resumption of this work," Pakhnotskaya said.

"However, we carry on with the rest of our work, although remotely.

"It goes for the educational work as well as for the testing planning."

Several countries, including Canada, China and Spain, have halted testing programmes due to the virus, which has killed more than 61,000 people and infected in excess of one million people worldwide.

This has sparked concern that some athletes may look to take advantage of the gaps in testing sparked by the crisis.

World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Bańka has warned athletes the coronavirus pandemic does not offer space for cheats and insisted testing is not the only weapon in its armoury.