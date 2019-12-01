Norway’s Therese Johaug clinched victory in the women’s 10-kilometres pursuit event as the opening weekend of the International Ski Federation Cross-Country World Cup concluded.

The pursuit event rounded off the Ruka Triple, which also featured sprint and classic races at the Finnish venue.

Ten-time world champion Johaug, who missed last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang because of a doping ban, added to her victory in yesterday’s classic competition.

The Norwegian led the race from start to finish, with her rivals unable to close the gap to the 31-year-old.

Johaug crossed the line in a winning time of 25min 48sec.

Her team-mate Heidi Weng finished as the runner-up by ending 1:11.30 adrift of the winner, with Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen rounding off an all-Norwegian podium two seconds further back.

Sadie Maubet Bjornsen followed the Norwegians, with the United States’ skier ending fourth in 27:15.9.

Johaug’s two victories helped her to win the Ruka Triple and take an early lead in the overall World Cup standings.

