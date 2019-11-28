Ruka in Finland is set to stage the opening leg of the International Ski Federation Cross-Country World Cup this weekend.

Sprint, classic and pursuit events for men and women are on the agenda for the three-day event in the Finnish resort.

Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Østberg is aiming to defend her women's overall title during the 2019-2020 campaign and will be looking to get off to the best possible start.

The 29-year-old double Olympic gold medallist has finished on the podium in each of the last four World Cup seasons.

Østberg's compatriot Therese Johaug, who missed last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang because of a doping ban, is expected to be among the challengers for the crystal globe.

Natalia Nepryaeva of Russia, second last season, will bid to go one better during the upcoming campaign.

Daniel Andre Tande of Norway triumphed at the first Ski Jumping World Cup last weekend ©Getty Images

Norway will also hope for glory in the race for the men's overall title, set to be led by defending champion and three-time Olympic gold medallist Johannes Høsflot Klæbo.

The 23-year-old can become the third athlete to win three successive overall crystal globes after compatriot Bjørn Dæhlie, who managed the feat in 1995-1997, and Gunde Svan, winner of the title from 1984 to 1986.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov and Martin Johnsrud Sundby could be among the other contenders.

Ruka is also hosting the second event on this season's Ski Jumping World Cup circuit.

The men-only event begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (December 1).

Daniel Andre Tande of Norway won the first individual competition of the season in Wisla in Poland last weekend.