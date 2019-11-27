Russia's hosting of matches at next year's UEFA European Championship is unaffected by recommendations the country be banned from staging major events, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed.

A WADA spokesperson revealed the tournament is not covered by sanctions proposed against Russia by its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) as it is "not a multi-sport major event or a World Championship, but rather a regional/continental single-sport event".

UEFA is also not a direct signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code but is a member body of FIFA, which is responsible for ensuring it remains compliant.

The European organisation is still bound by the terms of the Code, however.

A ban on Russia hosting major events was among a series of recommendations made by the CRC as punishment for Russia manipulating and deleting data from the Moscow Laboratory, as well as planting fabricated evidence.

Other proposed sanctions if the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is declared non-compliant again include banning Russia for four years from competing under its own flag at international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

The measures put forward by the CRC, due to be voted on during a key WADA Executive Committee meeting in Paris on December 9, initially threw into doubt Russia's hosting of matches at the pan-continental Euro 2020 tournament.

But the confirmation from WADA means Saint Petersburg will remain as hosts of three group matches and a quarter-final at the event, likely to attract millions of viewers around the world.

Russia will be free to compete.

The city is also hosting the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, another event unaffected by the proposed measures.

World Championships already awarded to Russia could be moved if the WADA Executive Committee votes to implement the recommendations, as expected, and if this subsequently stands up to an inevitable appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The CRC want events to be re-assigned "unless it is legally or practically impossible to do so".

Saint Petersburg will remain as host of four matches at UEFA Euro 2020 ©Getty Images

Among the major events set to take place in Russia in the timeframe of the proposed four-year ban is the 2023 Summer Universiade.

International University Sports Federation President Oleg Matytsin has warned, however, that moving the multi-sport event from the Russian city was "neither legal and practically impossible".

"The contract was signed, all financial obligations are fulfilled, huge investment has been made in this project," he told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President René Fasel claimed yesterday that it would be "impossible" to strip Russia of the 2023 World Championship.

The nation is also due to stage the 2021 International Federation of Sport Climbing World Championships and the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

A FIFA spokesperson said: "We will await the final considerations of the WADA Executive Committee on this matter until any potential material decision is taken by FIFA.

"FIFA is in permanent contact with WADA and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations in this regard."

Russia has also bid for that year's IIHF Women's World Championship and entered the race for the 2023 Women's Basketball World Cup.

The country is set to host the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Championship and the World Wrestling Championships in 2022.

A spokesperson for the FIVB said it would not comment until the process regarding RUSADA's non-compliance, and any possible appeal, had concluded.

The 2020 Luge World Championships are also earmarked for Russia, with Sochi due to play host from February 14 to 16.

insidethegames has contacted United World Wrestling and the International Luge Federation for comment.