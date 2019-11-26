The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it will support the toughest sanctions possible for those responsible for manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data, welcoming the opportunity for Russian athletes to compete should they demonstrate they are not implicated by non-compliance.

The IOC also noted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) panel's report did not ndicate any wrongdoing by the sports movement in this regard, in particular the Russian Olympic Committee or its members.

The statement from the IOC followed the publication of recommendations made by the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to the organisation's Executive Committee.

WADA's CRC recommended a four-year sanction against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), following "an extremely serious case of non-compliance with the requirement to provide an authentic copy of the Moscow data, with several aggravating features".

The WADA had demanded the Russian Sports Ministry and RUSADA explain "inconsistencies" it found in the data when it opened a compliance procedure against the body, first suspended in 2015 before being reinstated last year, in September.

Russia was ordered to address the differences between the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database provided by a whistleblower in October 2017 and the version WADA extracted from the facility in January.

The WADA CRC determined the data was "neither complete nor fully authentic" after reports from experts, adding further significant deletions and/or alterations had been made in December 2018 and January 2019.

It was also determined that fabricated evidence had also been added into the LIMS database to support the argument now being advanced by the Russian authorities that it was Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov and two co-conspirators who falsified entries in the Moscow LIMS database.

Should a four-year ban come into force the sanctions would cover both the 2020 and 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing.

"Russian athletes and their support personnel may only participate in major events staged in the four-year period where they are able to demonstrate that they are not implicated in any way by the non-compliance," the WADA CRC recommendation states.

This would include the athletes not being mentioned in "incriminating circumstances in the McLaren reports, there are no positive findings reported for them in the database, and no data relating to their samples has been manipulated".

The IOC has called for Russian authorities deliver fully authenticated raw data to ensure that justice can be achieved, with guilty athletes punished and the innocent competitors protected.

IOC President Thomas Bach suggested in an interview last week they would be against a blanket suspension on Russian athletes from Tokyo 2020.

The organisation has welcomed the opportunity for Russian athletes to compete, while noting the Russian sports movement were not found to have been involved in the manipulation of data.

"We note that the report proves that any manipulation of the data is the sole responsibility of the Russian authorities: “The Russian authorities were responsible for preserving the integrity of the Moscow Data"," the IOC statement read.

"At the same time, we also note that the report finds that the sports movement has not been involved in any of this manipulation, and that the report does not indicate any wrongdoing by the sports movement in this regard, in particular the Russian Olympic Committee or its members.

"In this context, the IOC welcomes the opportunity offered by WADA to Russian athletes to compete, “where they are able to demonstrate that they are not implicated in any way by the non-compliance”.

"With regard to the sanctions following this manipulation, we will still have to evaluate these in detail.

"The IOC emphasises that any sanctions should follow the rules of natural justice and respect human rights.

"Therefore, the IOC stresses that the guilty should be punished in the toughest way possible because of the seriousness of this infringement and thus welcomes the sanctions for the Russian authorities responsible.

"However, given the seriousness of the manipulation, we strongly urge WADA to take further action.

"This means, in particular, that WADA should refer all these files to the Council of Europe and UNESCO, having regard to the Council of Europe Anti-Doping Convention and the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport."

More follows.