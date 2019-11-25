World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee has recommended a four-year sanction against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, which could force athletes to compete neutrally with the country's flag set to be banned from international events.

Sporting events awarded to Russia may be stripped from the country during the four-year period under the proposed sanction.

Russian Government officials and representatives would also be banned from attending major sporting events, as well as key officials from the Russian Olympic Committee or the Russian Paralympic Committee.

More follows.