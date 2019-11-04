Evidence of 47 cases obtained by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) from the Moscow Laboratory have been sent to International Federations to begin prosecutions, it was confirmed here today.

WADA are continuing to gather evidence and information against athletes allegedly involved in Russia's state-sponsored doping programme, while at the same time investigating “inconsistencies” found in data retrieved from a Laboratory in January.

The WADA Executive Committee, meeting on the eve of the fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport here, were told that the 47 "evidentiary packages" based on data unaffected by the inconsistencies had been forwarded to the unnamed International Federations.

WADA started sending out the evidence in June based on the Laboratory Information Management System, associated raw data and samples obtained from the Moscow Laboratory.

Jonathan Taylor, chair of WADA's ndependent Compliance Review Committee (CRC), briefed the Executive Committee on the compliance procedure currently underway against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

WADA initiated the procedure following identification by the Agency’s Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Department and by independent forensic experts of inconsistencies in the data retrieved by WADA I&I from the Laboratory in the Russian capital.

The WADA Executive Committee were told that the the "matter is being dealt with robustly and as quickly as practicable".

It is hoped the investigation will be completed by the end of this month.

The CRC are then expected to make a recommendation which will be considered by the WADA ruling Executive Committee, which could including reimposing a suspension on RUSADA.

A new declaration of non-compliance would put Russia's participation at next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in jeopardy.

The theme of this year's World Conference on Doping in Sport is supposed to be the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards that were subject of a two-year review process, and which will be presented for discussion by stakeholders here.

Few doubt, however, that Russia and RUSADA will be the main focus of the Conference.

There will be debate about whether the change of leadership at WADA, with Poland's Minister of Sport Witold Bańka due to be officially confirmed as the replacement for Sir Craig Reedie from January 1 next year, will mark a change in stance towards Russia.

Russia's Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has promised WADA full cooperation in obtaining information about the inconsistencies in the database.

"We have taken the first step and it was to provide all the required information," Kolobkov told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"WADA stated in its press release that its investigative department is already studying this information.

"It was a huge database, which contained extra responses to questions of experts.

"I am sure that if other commentaries or explanations are needed, Russian experts will provide them as soon as possible."

Sir Craig will be keen for matters other than Russia to be the focus of attention at the World Conference on Doping in Sport but knows that the topic that has defined his five-year Presidency will take centre-stage right until the end.

"This week is an important one for WADA and the broader anti-doping community, and I am pleased with the discussions that the ExCo had on a number of key matters," he said.

"As we head into the start of the World Conference tomorrow, it is clear that everyone is focused on ensuring significant outcomes that will strengthen the global anti-doping programme in the interest of athletes worldwide."

