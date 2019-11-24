Turkey's Hasan Arat, Canada's Abby Hoffman and the United States'Sunil Sabharwal have been approved by the World Athletics Council as the three newly appointed members of its Executive Board.

Arat, a former professional basketball player, is the vice-president of the Turkish Olympic Committee and an Executive Committee member of the European Olympic Committees.

He heads the EOC's Coordination Commission for the 2023 European Games in Kraków and the Malopolska region of Poland

The 60-year-old is also vice-chairman of Beymen, Turkey’s largest retail group, and had led Istanbul's unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Hasan Arat, who led Istanbul's bid for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is now vice-president of the Turkish Olympic Committee, has been appointed to the World Athletics Executive Board ©Getty Images

Hoffman represented Canada in middle-distance events at four Olympic Games and won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 880 yards at Kingston 1966.

She also won the 800 metres at the 1963 and 1971 Pan American Games in São Paulo and Cali, the silver medal at Mexico City 1975 and bronze at Winnipeg 1967.

Hoffman been a Council member of World Athletics - or International Association of Athletics Federations as it was known until earlier this month - since 1995 and was chair of its Competition Commission from 2015 until 2019.

The 72-year-old is currently the Assistant Deputy Minister for the Strategic Policy Branch for Health Canada.

Sabharwal has a strong financial background having served as the United States' alternative executive director to the International Monetary Fund, an appointment made by the White House when Barack Obama was President.

Of Indian and Hungarian descent, the 55-year-old is a three-time winner of the National Collegiate Athletic Association All-American fencing title.

The 55-year-old has been secretary general of the International Fair Play Committee since 2003.

Chef de Mission of the United States Olympic fencing team at Beijing 2008, Sabharwal has also been a member of the International Olympic Committee Commission on Sustainability and Legacy since 2000.

Canada's Commonwealth and Pan American Games gold medallist Abby Hoffman is one of three new members elected to the World Athletics Executive Board ©Getty Images

The role of the Executive Board is to govern World Athletics’ business.

It has responsibility for all decisions related to the business of World Athletics including the annual plan and budget, risks and compliance, and organisational policies, procedures and systems.

Three of the nine members of the Executive Board are appointed rather than elected, to ensure it has the necessary skills, expertise, as well as gender and geographical diversity, to undertake its responsibilities.

Along with the three newly appointed members, the Executive Board comprises Britain's double Olympic 1500m gold medallist World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and senior vice-president Sergey Bubka, the 1988 Olympic pole vault champion from Ukraine.

It also includes World Athletics vice-presidents Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud from Saudi Arabia, Geoff Gardner from the Norfolk Islands and Ximena Restrepo from Chile.

The Executive Board is completed by World Athletics chief executive Jon Ridgeon, who does not have a vote.

World Athletics’ 10-year sustainability strategy and plan was also approved.

It is due to be released publicly in early 2020.