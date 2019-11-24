Russia claimed team gold at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Women's Sabre World Cup event in the French city of Orléans.

The Russian team overcame South Korea 45-41 at Palais des Sports to triumph.

They defeated Venezuela 45-25, China 45-31 and Hungary 45-26 on their way to the final, while South Korea got past Canada 45-31, Spain 45-42 and Ukraine 45-43.

Olga Nikitina was part of the victorious Russian team, having taken silver in the individual competition yesterday.

Team competition also took place at the Men's Épée World Cup at Sporthalle Wankdorf in the Swiss capital Bern.

France emerged as the winners, narrowly beating Italy 45-44.

Their journey to the final included a 45-50 victory against Japan and a 45-39 win against China.

Italy edged past Ukraine 32-31 in the semi-final, having also overcome South Korea 43-32 in the final eight.

