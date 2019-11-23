World Championship bronze medallist Ihor Reizlin topped the podium at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) World Cup in Bern, one of three events held today.

The Ukrainian earned an impressive 15-12 quarter-final win over Yannick Borel in the men's épée competition in the Swiss city.

He beat another French fender, Alexandre Bardenet, 15-10 in the last four.

It set up a gold-medal clash with Russia's Vadim Anokhin at the Sporthalle Wankdorf.

Reizlin earned a narrow 11-10 win in the final, with fellow Ukrainian Roman Svichkar and Bardenet securing bronze medals.

At the FIE Women's Sabre World Cup in Orléans in France, Russia's Olga Nikitina faced France's Manon Brunet in the final.

Nikitina had beaten China's Yagi Shao 15-11 in the semi-finals, while home favourite Brunet eliminated top seed Olga Kharlan of Ukraine 15-14.

Brunet celebrated in front of a home crowd by earning a 15-12 victory in the final.

Manon Brunet won women's sabre gold in Orleans ©Getty Images

Action continued at the FIE Women's Foil World Cup in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Top-seeded Russian Inna Deriglazova, the reigning Olympic and world champion, suffered defeat in the quarter-finals to France's Ysaora Thibus.

Thibus then faced Arianna Errigo in the semi-finals, but suffered a 15-14 loss to the Italian.

China's Yue Shi won the second semi-final by beating Elisa Di Francisca of Italy 15-11.

The final proved a one-sided affair with Errigo emerging as a 15-6 winner.