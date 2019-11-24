Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan completed a surprise run in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Korea Masters with victory in the final.

The unseeded player came up against two-time Olympic gold champion Lin Dan of China in the men's gold-medal match of the BWF Super 300 event at Gwangju Women's University Stadium.

Tsuneyama edged past the five-time world champion 24-22, 21-12, claiming the second BWF World Tour title of his career.

The 23-year-old previously triumphed at the Thailand Open last year.

In the women's competition, An Se-young of South Korea caused an upset against compatriot Sung Ji-hyun.

An Se-young of South Korea was the gold medallist in the women's BWF Korea Masters ©Getty Images

The seventh seed overcame the fifth seed 21-13, 21-17 to top the podium.

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida were the winners in the women's doubles, defeating fellow Japanese pair Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-17, 21-18.

The men's doubles title went to Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Chinese Taipei after they battled to beat Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia 21-19, 20-22, 21-19.

Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong had an easier time in the mixed doubles final, beating Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie of Malaysia 21-14, 21-15.